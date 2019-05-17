The family of a Scartaglin road traffic victim say they don’t forgive the accused

The family of a young girl who died in a Scartaglin road accident say they don’t forgive the accused.

Caitlin Taylor of Gouldshill, Mallow died in a single vehicle collision, which occurred on the 15th of June 2014 at Knockeenahone, Scartaglin.

25-year-old Sarah O’Connell of 44 Seán Moylan Park, Mallow was found guilty of careless driving causing the death by a jury in Tralee Circuit Court earlier this month; she was sentenced yesterday evening.





During the trial, it was claimed Sarah O’Connell had a momentary lapse of concentration while driving from Mallow to Scartaglin between 11pm and midnight on the 15th of June 2014.

Her Toyota Yaris crossed onto the opposite side of the road on a bend before entering a field and somersaulting.

14-year-old Caitlin Taylor, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

At the sentencing hearing, a victim impact statement from her mother, Denise Taylor, was read to the court; it said the Taylor family has been left with a constant sadness of what will never be following the loss of Caitlin and Mrs Taylor can not enter her late daughter’s bedroom any longer.

She also expressed a despair that she was unable to be there with her 14-year-old daughter during her final moments.

Despite Mark Nicholls, barrister for the accused, saying his client wanted to express her remorse, the family say they don’t forgive Ms O’Connell.

Judge Eoin Garavan said that, as a father of a 14-year-old himself, he can imagine the devastating occasion of Caitlin’s loss.

He said the incident occurred due a momentary lapse and, as a result, Ms O’Connell must serve a life sentence in terms of remorse and grief.

The judge then imposed a fully suspended 8-month sentence, with a five-year driving disqualification.