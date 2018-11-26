Family of north Kerry farmer killed by teleporter say they will never recover

The family of a north Kerry man killed by another farmer has told a sentencing hearing they will never be able to come to terms with what happened to him.

Last month, 63-year-old dairy farmer Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was found guilty by a jury of the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony at Rattoo on April 4th last year.



The 73-year-old tillage farmer from Ardoughter Ballyduff died after Mr Ferris rammed his car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter, causing him catastrophic injuries.





From the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, Radio Kerry’s Aisling O’Brien reports:

Detective Sergeant Sandra Kelly told the court Michael Ferris and the late Anthony O’Mahony had fallen out up to 30 years previously due to the deceased man’s use of a crow banger on his lands to protect his crops.

The dairy farmer told Gardai prior to the incident the device had been turned on for about a week and that he just snapped on the morning in question.



Mr Ferris blocked the small lane at Rattoo with his teleporter; when Mr O’Mahony arrived, the accused drove it at the bachelor farmer’s car, lifting it off the ground and dropping it multiple times.

Mr O’Mahony suffered catastrophic injuries including at least five penetrating wounds, two of which extended right through the body.

In their victim impact statements, the brother and sister of the late Anthony O’Mahony said his character was shredded during the trial and he wasn’t able to defend himself.

They said Mr O’Mahony was a decent and honest man who was a passionate and knowledgeable farmer and there was no justification for what was done to him.

They said their brother was ambushed and didn’t stand a chance that morning and it beggar’s belief that he was killed over a crow banger, which is commonly used by farmers.

They said they can’t get the image out of their head that the last thing their brother saw was the forks of the teleporter, adding that Mr Ferris had never expressed remorse or regret.

Senior Defence Counsel Brendan Grehan told the court his client, who has no previous convictions, wanted to plead guilty to manslaughter but this was rejected by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He said his client and his family wanted to express their remorse and sorrow to the family of Anthony O’Mahony.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart said she would hand down sentence next Monday December 3rd.