Family of North Kerry farmer who was killed by neighbour want the prison sentence appealed

The family of the North Kerry farmer who was killed by a neighbour want the prison sentence appealed.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was sentenced on Monday for the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony at Rattoo on 4th April, 2017.

In the Central Criminal Court on Monday, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart backdated Mr Ferris’ five-year prison sentence, meaning he has three years and four months remaining on his jail term.





The family of the late Anthony O’Mahony voiced their anger at the length of the sentence imposed, claiming a murder conviction–and hence a mandatory life sentence–would have been more appropriate.

James O’Mahony, nephew of the deceased, confirmed that the family will write to An Garda Siochana, asking the Director of Public Prosecutions to appeal the leniency of the sentence.

The family have 28 days from the date of sentencing to submit the application.