Family of North Kerry farmer killed by neighbour says sentence handed down denigrates the value of his life

The family of a North Kerry farmer who was killed last year says the sentence handed down denigrates the value of his life.

63-year-old dairy farmer Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was found guilty in October of the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony at Rattoo on April 4th last year.

Mr Ferris was jailed for six years, with the final 12 months of his prison term suspended, in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin today.





Anthony O’Mahony, a 73-year-old tillage farmer from Ardoughter, Ballyduff, died after Mr Ferris rammed his car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter, causing him catastrophic injuries.

At the sentencing hearing this morning, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart said the circumstances of this case and manner of death were unique and particularly gruesome.

Ms Justice Stewart imposed a headline sentence of 12 years, however, after considering mitigating factors, she reduced the sentence to six years with the final 12 months suspended and backdated to April 2017.

Speaking outside court, the family of the late Anthony O’Mahony said they believe justice was not served in this case.

Mr O’Mahony’s niece is Ann O’Carroll.

Gardaí have expressed their sympathies to the family of the late Anthony O’Mahony.

Garda Superintendent Dan Keane, who was stationed in the Listowel area at the time of the incident, spoke exclusively to Radio Kerry.

As of this evening, with 20 months already served and the final 12 months suspended, Michael Ferris has three years and four months left to serve.