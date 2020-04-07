Family of Kerry man who passed away in UK hoping to repatriate his body

The family of a Kerry man who passed away in the UK is hoping to repatriate his body.

Waterville man Eoghan Whyte moved to London in his twenties, where he settled, had a family and set up a contracting business.

The 87-year-old maintained strong GAA ties in the county, in particular due to his connections with Waterville, Dromid Pearses, Firies and Dr Crokes GAA clubs.

Speaking on Terrace Talk last evening, his son, Mark, said his late father wanted to be buried back in Kerry, close to his roots.

He said due to COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, only one member of the family was allowed to visit Eoghan before he passed away.