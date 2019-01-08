Family of Kenmare man who died in Whiddy Island disaster still waiting for answers

The family of a Kenmare man who died in the Whiddy Island disaster say they are still waiting for answers as to what happened that night.

Charlie Brennan from Kilowen, Kenmare died in the disaster in Bantry Bay 40 years ago today.

His sister Sheila Brennan says there were discrepancies in the tribunal report into the tragedy.





She believes there was a cover up and says the report never provided them with real answers.

The Brennan family attended a memorial service in Bantry earlier today to mark the 40th anniversary of the disaster.

Sheila Brennan says her family is still searching for the truth.