Family and friends of injured Tralee man fundraising for hospital and recovery costs

A fundraising campaign has been created to help a Tralee man, who’s recovering following a fall from a horse.
Brendan Walsh from Tralee is heavily involved in racing, breeding, show jumping, and is a member of the Kingdom Pony Club.
He suffered injuries when he fell from a horse recently.
A number of his family and friends have set up an online fundraising campaign, in an effort to offset hospital, travelling and recovery expenses.
Currently, over €8,800 has been raised for Brendan Walsh on GoFundMe.com.
