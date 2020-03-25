Family and friends of injured Tralee man fundraising for hospital and recovery costs

A fundraising campaign has been created to help a Tralee man, who’s recovering following a fall from a horse.

Brendan Walsh from Tralee is heavily involved in racing, breeding, show jumping, and is a member of the Kingdom Pony Club.

He suffered injuries when he fell from a horse recently.

A number of his family and friends have set up an online fundraising campaign, in an effort to offset hospital, travelling and recovery expenses.

Currently, over €8,800 has been raised for Brendan Walsh on GoFundMe.com.

