The family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna says she lived an extraordinary life.

The 37-year-old mother-of-five was one of the 221 women with cervical cancer who were given incorrect smear results.

Emma’s uncle, John Moran, spoke on behalf of the family outside Séipéal na Carraige in Baile na Gall earlier today, where funeral Mass was held.





He said Emma will be remembered by all as a fantastic woman, mother and friend.

Mr Moran added his niece wanted the family to address the media in particular, to thank them for their support and help through the most difficult period of her life.