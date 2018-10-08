The family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna say she will be remembered by thousands of people who’ve been inspired by her fight for justice.

The family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna say they’ll take some comfort from the knowledge that she will be remembered by thousands of people who’ve been inspired by her fight for justice.

The 37 year old mother of five, who was at the centre of the CervicalCheck controversy after receiving incorrect smear results, passed away at University hospital Kerry yesterday.

Tributes have been paid to her from the Taoiseach, President and Minister for Health – along with advocacy groups across the country.





Fellow campaigner, Limerick woman Vicky Phelan, says her death comes as a personal shock.

Funeral mass for Emma Mhic Mhathuna will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 11am in Seipeal na Carraige, Baile na nGall with removal thereafter to St Mary’s Pro Cathedral Dublin for funeral mass on Wednesday at 12.45pm.

Burial afterwards at Laraghbryan cemetery, Maynooth, Co Kildare.