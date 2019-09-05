Family of couple who died in Gap of Dunloe lodge compensation claims

The family of a woman who died in an accident involving a pony and trap on the Gap of Dunloe have lodged compensation claims.

64-year-old Roslyn Joy Few from Arizona and her 62-year-old partner Normand Larose from Canada died when the pony and trap they were travelling in left the road and ended up 17 feet down an embankment on April 9th 2018.

The Kerry’s Eye reports that Roslyn Joy Few’s daughter and son-in-law and the dead couple’s estate have lodged compensation claims with the Personal Injuries Board in the wake of the incident.

Kerry County Council is named as a respondent in the claims.