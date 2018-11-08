Family of Canadian who died in McGillycuddy Reeks fall calls for more safety measures

The family of a Canadian man who died after falling on the McGuillicuddy Reeks last May have called for more awareness of possible dangers on such tourist attractions.

Simon Paquette from Montreal in Canada, was on the mountain with his fiancé Anabel De Lauziere on May 15th this year, when he fell and suffered fatal injuries.

Mr Paquette was an experienced climber.





He suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the fall and coroner Aisling O’Sullivan Quilter returned a verdict of accidental death.

Before arriving in Ireland, Mr Paquette researched various websites and he and his fiancé Anabel De Lauziere decided to climb Carrantuohill.

On May 15th, visibility became poor due to fog.

Mr Paquette used a GPS tracker to help find a safe path to descend, before he fell down a ravine.

Anabel De Lauziere contacted emergency services from further up the mountain, she was unable to find her way back to her injured partner due to fog.

Kerry Mountain Rescue launched an extensive search and found Ms De Lauziere first.

They came across Mr Paquette’s body while descending.

Sean Tangney from Kerry Mountain Rescue checked for vital signs and performed CPR, he said he knew the man had passed away.

Following the inquest, a statement from the Paquette family was read.

They said it was heart-wrenching to lose their son so suddenly and called for notifications highlighting dangers to be flagged on websites promoting such attractions.

They also said steep edges should be roped off to prevent similar accidents.

Coroner Aisling O’Sullivan Quilter says there are hazards associated with such mountains; and says it is important climbers are aware of the dangers to prevent future loss of life.

She and Superintendent Flor Murphy both praised Kerry Mountain Rescue members who risked their lives on the day of the accident.