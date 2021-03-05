Claims that people not entitled to residents’ parking permits are using them

It’s being claimed that havoc’s being caused on the streets of Killarney by people holding residents’ parking permits who’re not actually residents.

The issue was raised by Cllr Niall Kelleher at a recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

The Fianna Fáil councillor told the meeting that these individuals are leaving their cars parked in 15-minute parking bays for hours on end and in parking spaces earmarked for the elderly.

He said the cat and dog on the street knows that these people are not residents.

Councillor Kelleher has called for the issue to be included on the agenda for an upcoming meeting to discuss parking bye-laws.