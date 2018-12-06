Fáilte Ireland says proposed Kerry greenways offer huge potential

Fáilte Ireland says the proposed South Kerry, North Kerry and Tralee to Fenit greenways offer huge potential for the county.

All three projects are making their way through the planning process, but it’s anticipated an oral hearing will be held on the South Kerry Greenway.

Projects Officer for North Kerry and the Dingle Peninsula with Fáilte Ireland, Declan Murphy says the greenways in Mayo and Waterford have been hugely successful in boosting tourism.





He would like to see all three projects developed in Kerry.