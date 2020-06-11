Fáilte Ireland encouraging Kerry hospitality businesses to consult health guidelines before reopening

Fáilte Ireland is encouraging Kerry hospitality businesses to consult the health guidelines and prepare for reopening.

It has published guidelines for the tourism industry, in an attempt to ensure the safe reopening of businesses on June 29th.

Tara Kerry, Manager of Accommodation Development with Fáilte Ireland, understands customers will be nervous once the properties reopen.

However, she says accommodations must restore public confidence in hygiene standards.

Ms Kerry says no decision has been made on the number of people allowed to attend weddings, while Fáilte Ireland will also seek government advice on the reopening of swimming pools and spas.