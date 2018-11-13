Fáilte Ireland announces plans to progress key initiatives in Kerry

Fáilte Ireland has announced plans to develop key initiatives in Kerry in the coming months.

The Loop Head Peninsula and North Kerry Haven Coast is due to be progressed in 2019, under the Visitor Experience Development Plans.

The Dingle Peninsula plan is due launch in December; while the Skelligs Coast plan was launched earlier in the year, and funding for four new and existing visitor attractions have been announced.





The details were revealed by Fáilte Ireland, who have been setting out their plans for 2019.