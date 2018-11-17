Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Football Bob Stack Memorial U21 Championship Sponsored by Dennehy Veterinary Clinic Duagh Quarter Final Replay Beale 6-14 Moyvane/Tarbert 2-14East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup Semi...
Call for Moratorium on Wind Farm Developments – November 16th, 2018
Concluding Jerry’s series on wind energy, today he spoke to Cllr John Joe Culloty who says that there should be a moratorium on all...
West Limerick Town That’s Being Likened to Magaluf – November 16th, 2018
West Limerick county councillor Richard O’Donoghue spoke to Jerry about the situation in Rathkeale. People living in the town have called for an increased...
Call from the Dáil – November 16th, 2018
The behemoth that is Brexit dominated politics this week. John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, reviewed the week at Leinster House and...