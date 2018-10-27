FAI Weekly Soccer Update

Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry FootballDr. O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club & Dr O Donoghues Family Round 1 Spa 2-9 Scartaglen 1-4 Spa to play Rathmore in...
Kerry Boxer Wins At Wexford International Cup
Aaron McElligot (Cashen Vale Boxing Club) celebrated a third-round stoppage over Luke Geraghty (Esker Boxing Club) in the semi-final of the Wexford International Box-cup...
Enjoy the small moments in life
Alice Taylor’s new book ‘And Life lights up’ is all about enjoying the small moments of life. Deirdre spoke to her earlier.
Is being a ‘keyboard judge’ becoming a dangerous trend?
Sir Philip Green, Brett Kavanaugh and Ronaldo have all been accused of crimes but not tried or convicted. Yet everybody on social media assumes...
Blasphemy Referendum Debate – October 25th, 2018
Peter Hinchliffe of Atheist Ireland which is advocating a Yes vote and Michael Reidy who’s campaigning for a No vote took part in the...