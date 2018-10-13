FAI Weekly Soccer Update

Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Kerry Victory At Pitch & Putt National Inter-Club
There's been Kerry success in the ¼ Finals of Pitch & Putt’s National Inter-Club competition.Jason O'Connor reports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster have earned a 10-all draw at English Premiership leaders Exeter in Pool 2 of the Heineken Champions Cup.Luke Cowan-Dickie's try helped the...
Comhairle na N-Óg
Noel Sweeny went along to the Rose Hotel Yesterday in Tralee for Comhairle N-Óg.
The benefits of a good weep!
New research shows that crying is extremely good for us, but what triggers us to start crying for no reason? Jill St John Harrington...
Next Week is Math’s Week
What is happening in Kerry next week to mark Math’s week? Deirdre spoke to Sian Hanley, project manager with Math’s week.