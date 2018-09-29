FAI Weekly Soccer Update

Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel
Kerry Ladies Football Update
Dan Kearney has the latest news from the Kerry LGFA
Dennehy Speaks About Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League ETP Appointment
Billy Dennehy was this week appointed ETP co-ordinator of the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League.It means the former Sunderland player is responsible for the...
Kerry Football News
Leona Twiss joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Football
The Beauty spot | September
Mary O’Donnel joins us to discuss preparing skin, hair, nails and body for colder months.
Lets get Kerry Walking | Tralee
Jill St John Harrington attended the parkrun in Tralee and brings the latest report or Tralee’s ‘Lets get Kerry walking’.
Are Kerry pubs too cold?
We got a comment from a listener which sparked a lot of reaction with regards to Kerry pubs and restaurants being cold. So are...