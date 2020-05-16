Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport:
Interview With Louise Galvin
Former Kerry footballer Louise Galvin is in sporting limbo at the moment.The Irish Sevens Rugby star’s season is on hold due to the coronavirus...
Munster Rugby President Selects Best 15 Of Professional Era
It’s time to decide the greatest Munster 15 of the professional rugby era.We’ve asked Munster Rugby President Mike Keane to do the honours
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Call from the Dáil – May 15th, 2020
Michael O’Regan casts an eye on the week that was in Irish politics.
Restricted Reopening of Beach Car Parks – May 15th, 2020
Kerry County Council’s director of services for environment, John Breen, says beaches may only be used for exercise.
Michael Healy-Rae Addresses Cahersiveen Reception Centre Controversy – May 15th, 2020
Deputy Michael Healy-Rae spoke to Jerry on foot of a report in yesterday’s Irish Examiner which stated that he had a shareholding in a...