Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Special Congress Set To Decide Fate Of All-Ireland Championships
We may have a clearer picture next weekend of what’s in store for the All-Ireland Championships.A Special Congress will be held on Friday, with...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYRob Kearney says he has no intention of retiring at the end of the season.The 34-year-old Leinster and Ireland full-back is contracted to the...
Coronavirus Highlights Ignorance of the Self-Entitled – April 10th, 2020
Mary got in touch to highlight how the coronavirus has shown it is the people who have the most that seem to be disobeying...
Guidelines for Safe Shopping – April 10th, 2020
Niall Roche of the Irish Global Health Network, who is an environmental health specialist and adjunct assistant professor in global health at Trinity College...
Anger at Influx of Weekenders to Kerry– April 10th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Ruth about the number of people making their way to holiday homes in South Kerry in the dead of night flouting...