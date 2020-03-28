Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Reaction To Tokyo Olympics Postponement
The Tokyo Olympics were this week postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.A decision was made following talks between Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo...
What Next For Kerry GAA
All GAA facilities are to remain closed until April 19th.Director General Tom Ryan’s requested that all pitches, walkways and gathering areas be sealed off...
Call from the Dáil – March 27th, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses government formation, the emergency COVID-19 legislation and the Seanad elections.
Living in America During Coronavirus Crisis – March 27th, 2020
Inch native Michael McCarthy tells Jerry what it is like living in Chicago during the coronavirus crisis and the measures the US and Illinois...
Micheál Martin on Coronavirus Response – March 27th, 2020
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin discusses the government response to COVID-19 so far and what further measures he would like to see implemented.