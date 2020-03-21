Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel
VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Tables Update
Padraig Harnett reports
Interview With Kingdom Rower Dukarska
Killorglin rower Monika Dukarska says she spent two weeks in self-isolation after returning from an Olympic Training Camp in Italy around the time of...
Tralee ICG Chairman On Cancellation Of International Children’s Games
The International Children's Games due to be held in Hungary have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.A team from Kerry was due to...
A Message from the HSE Director of Public Health – March 20th, 2020
We can’t afford to get complacent about practising social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That’s the message from Dr...
No NCT Until Crisis is Over – March 20th, 2020
That’s the call being made by Labour TD Alan Kelly.