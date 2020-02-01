Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel.
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland are leading Scotland in the second half of their opening Six Nations game.Caelon Doris went off injured in his debut within four minutes...
KDL Sunday Soccer Preview
John O’Regan previews the weekend KDL games
Community Games Update
Nelius Collins reviews the Community Games Indoor Soccer.
Brexit Day – January 31st, 2020
The UK leaves the European Union at 11 o’clock tonight. Castleisland’s Liz Shanahan is a significant business leader in the UK. Her clients have...
Call from the Dáil – January 31st, 2020
Michael O’Regan analyses the latest TV election debate and how the general election campaign has been progressing in the past week.
Restoring a Sense of Reverence to Mass Attendance – January 31st, 2020
Professor Emeritus of Theology at Maynooth, Fr Vincent Twomey has lamented what he sees as some churchgoers’ failure to treat Sunday Mass as a...