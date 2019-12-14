Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel.
SOCCER Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League is now ten points. A goal in either half from Mo Salah gave the Merseyside club...
KDL Sunday Soccer Preview
John O’Regan previews the weekend KDL games
Re-fixed South Kerry Semi Finals Take Place Tomorrow
Barry Clifford previews tomorrows two South Kerry Semi Finals
An Elderly Couple Robbed Of Their Savings – December 9th, 2019
An Elderly couple in Currans were robbed of their savings over the weekend by a man impersonating a Garda. Cllr Fionnan Fitzgerald is involved...
The Little Roads Of Ireland – December 9th, 2019
‘The Little Roads of Ireland’ is a new book out with loads of photos of Kerry byroads. Writer and photographer David Rice spoke to...
Cooking with Mark | December – December 9th, 2019
As we inch closer to Christmas, Mark Doe shares his tips to help achieve that 5 star Christmas Lunch!