Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDublin are All-Ireland senior ladies football champions for the third year in a row.Maire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh reports =Earlier, Tipperary won the intermediate...
No Joy For Kerry In National Pitch N Putt Event
The National Scotch Foursomes event has taken place in Bellewstown, Co Meath.Jason O'Connor reports No Joy For Kerry
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
The Kingdom Awaits – September 13th, 2019
Joe McGill presents a special Kerry Today. He speaks to Dublin fan, Joe O’Reilly, who’s offering a room for free to Kerry fans. The...
Schools Join Forces for EU Education Project – September 12th, 2019
Paul Favier, principal of Glenflesk National School and Joan Mullane, principal of Raheen National School, discuss a project that twins them with a school...
Oil Leaks in Listowel Homes – September 12th, 2019
Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry speaks to Jerry about how five and possibly ten homes in Listowel Municipal District that have oil leaks that...