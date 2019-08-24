Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel.
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYIreland's Rugby World Cup preperations continue today.Joe Schmidt's side are in Twickenham to face England.Will O'Callaghan looks aheadMeanwhile, Scotland welcome France...
The Rose of Tralee 60th anniversary begins today – August 23rd, 2019
The Rose of Tralee International Festival marks its 60th anniversary this year. Chief Executive Anthony O'Gara and Head of Operations Oliver Hurley join Jerry to...
The Banter escalation between the Kerry & Dublin Mayors – August 23rd, 2019
The banter between the Kerry and Dublin Mayors ahead of the All Ireland final is intensifying. Cathaoirleach of KCC Cllr Niall Kelleher joins Jerry to...
The unusual Kerry Supporter Song – August 23rd, 2019
One of the more unusual Kerry supporter songs Daniel Casey and Aidan Leahy join Jerry in studio to discuss the process of creating the song