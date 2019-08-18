Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel;
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on master athletes from the county who are competing in Tullamore for All Ireland titles;Pat Murphy of Castleisland got a disqualification...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESTipperary have won the All-Ireland Senior Hurling championship final.They beat Kilkenny on a scoreline of 3-25 to 0-20.Niall O'Meara , Seamus...
Ireland Get Set For England Showdown
Ireland’s Rugby World Cup preparations continue next weekend.They’re to go up against England as the countdown continues to next month’s competition in Japan.Mike Keane...
CPR Helps Save Lives – August 16th, 2019
A player collapsed during a women’s football game involving Scartaglen and Inbhear Scéine Gaels this week. Melissa O’Callaghan from Scartaglen gave CPR to the...
Financial Pressures on Students and Their Families – August 16th, 2019
Anne told Jerry about her daughter’s experience. She’s completed her first year studying nursing in Cork. Paul Crowley heard Anne’s interview and contacted Jerry...
Understanding Islam – August 16th, 2019
Tomorrow the annual Islamic Cultural Exhibition will be held in the Brandon Hotel in Tralee. Dr Rizwan Khan of the Kerry Islamic Outreach Society...