Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel.
Kerry V Mayo Tomorrow In Last Four Of All-Ireland Camogie Championship
Kerry take on Mayo tomorrow in the last four of the All-Ireland Under 16C Camogie Championship.The tie goes ahead at 2.30 in Ennis.Risteard O'Fuarain...
Trio Of Kerry Teams In National Soccer Action Sunday
The Kerry 13s, 17s and 19s are all in SSE Airtricity League action tomorrow.The U17s go to Galway United.The 19s host Galway United.The 13s...
Dingle Races Update – Day 2
Day 2 of the Dingle Races are well underway this afternoon.Charlie Farrelly is track side and watching the action
The Impact of the Beef Blockade on Workers – August 9th, 2019
The SIPTU trade union says the plight of meat workers is getting lost in the debate surrounding the blockade on meat factories by farmers....
I Walked Away from a Fortune – August 9th, 2019
10 years ago Brian Burnie from Newcastle in England was a very wealthy man when he decided to give away all of his money...
Confirming Where Cyclists can Ride on the Road – August 9th, 2019
Revised rules, published by the Road Safety Authority, confirmed that cyclists can – in certain circumstances – cycle in the middle of their carriageway....