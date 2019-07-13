Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel.
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
National Gents Strokeplay Championship Update
The National Gents Strokeplay Championship Pitch & Putt takes place today and tomorrow in Co. Kildare.Jason O'Connor report 1
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports
Parking Arrangements for Kerry-Mayo Game – July 12th, 2019
Sgt Dermot O’Connell from Killarney Garda Station outlined the parking arrangements in place for the match in Fitzgerald Stadium this Sunday.
Are Some Speedsters Evading Penalty Points? – July 12th, 2019
Figures released to Dublin TD Tommy Broughan revealed that only 13% of drivers in this county who were caught speeding presented their licences in...
Call from the Dáil – July 12th, 2019
It’s the last Call from the Dáil until September as TDs and senators break for the summer recess. Political correspondent with the Irish Independent,...