Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel
Kerry Concede 5 Goals At Laois Win In Tralee In Joe McDonagh Cup
Kerry have gone down to Laois to Tralee today in Round 3 of hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup.The Kingdom gave up 3 goals...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports
Ask the Podiatrist | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Marie Horgan joins us for our podiatry spot.
Nutrition Advice | June – June 6th, 2019
Anne Darcy talks about preventing pain & inflammation with food.
The Shannon Ballroom – June 6th, 2019
One of Kerry’s social hot spots back in the showband era is now a derelict building and is lying idle. A group from Causeway...