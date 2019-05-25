FAI Weekly Soccer Update

Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel
Evening Sports Update
Phoenix Of Spain was a surprise winner of the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas, defeating Too Darn Hot for Charlie Hills and Jamie Spencer.The Classic...
Kerry Win At Westmeath In Joe McDonagh Cup
Shane Conway scored 13 points as Kerry won at Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup.A dramatic contest was only decided in added on time...
Kerry U17s Fight Back To Claim SSE Airtricity League Draw
Kerry came from 2-0 down at half-time to draw at Waterford in the SSE Airtricity U17 League.2 late goals gave the Kingdom a share...
How We Treat People in Direct Provision – May 24th, 2019
CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Brian Killoran told an Oireachtas committee this week that victims of sex trafficking have been asked to...
Theresa May Announces Her Departure – May 24th, 2019
Just under three years after taking office, today Theresa May announced that she will be standing down as UK Prime Minister on June 7th....
Dancing to My Death – May 24th, 2019
Fr Daniel O’Leary, who was originally from Rathmore, was a renowned author, priest, teacher and speaker. Last year, he was told he had cancer....