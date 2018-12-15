FAI Weekly Soccer Update

Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Saturday Afternoon Local Basketball Results
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: TK Bobcats 39 KCYMS 40LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Tigers BC 44 St Annes 50LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Fionnan Fitzgerald and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
The Election that Changed Everything – December 14th, 2018
Events are being held to honour the four Kerrymen who were elected MPs a century ago and who went on to sit as members...
From Women’s Suffrage to #MeToo: Young Women in Modern Ireland – December 14th, 2018
An event to celebrate young women in modern Ireland took place in Tralee yesterday. The EmPowerMe event, which marked the 100th anniversary of Irish...
Call from the Dáil – December 14th, 2018
John Downing, political editor of the Irish Independent, looks at the week when events in Westminster cast a shadow over politics here.