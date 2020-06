Kerry club St. Brendan’s Park have been awarded the FAI Club Mark.

It is an award for grassroots clubs based on best practice in the governance, management and administration of a club.

The Park, founded in 1971, has achieved the FAI Club Mark Entry Level Award in 2020.

Clubs start their journey at Entry Level and can progress onto the One Star Award.

Each step challenges the club to implement policies and procedures in line with best practice.