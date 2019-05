Faha National School have won their opening game at the National Finals of the Spar FAI Primary School 5s.

The girls team are representing Kerry and Munster at today’s event in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

They are in the B Competition for medium sized schools and they defeated Glenswilly National School 3-2 this morning.





Their Principal and Coach, Jerry Fitzgerald says reaching the finals is a great achievement for the team and for Faha National School.