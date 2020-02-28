Face masks manufacturer says lessons to be learned from coronavirus crisis

A Limerick company which manufactures face masks says there are lessons to be learned from the coronavirus crisis.

Irema Ireland, a company based in Kilmallock, is one of only three European companies which manufacture and distribute medical face masks to businesses.

Managing Director John Rice says there has been a huge surge in demand with the outbreak of Covid-19 and there are even restrictions on Irema sourcing raw materials in Asian countries.

He says one downside of globalisation is that we can become dependent on supply chains which originate in Asian markets, which in turn limits supply during periods of high demand.

The Templenoe man says global governments must learn from the crisis.