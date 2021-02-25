EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme seeking Kerry nominations

Kerry entrepreneurs are being asked to submit their nominations for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme.

The programme is now in its 24th year.

Entrepreneurs from emerging businesses to established international groups, across all sectors are invited to take part; the deadline for nominations is March 16th.

24 finalists will be selected by an independent judging panel, comprising former winners.

EY Ireland Strategy and Transactions Partner, John Higgins says the programme caters for a wide range of businesses:

Online nomination forms are available at www.eoy.ie.