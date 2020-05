An extremely rare giant crab has turned up in the nets of a Kerry trawler.

The six-legged giant box crab is normally found almost two miles below the surface in the Porcupine Trough.

It was found in nets in a trawler off Sybil Head near the Blasket Islands this week.

The crab, which has been named Arachnid, is now living in a cold-water tank in Dingle Oceanworld.