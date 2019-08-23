Extra trains for Kerry fans travelling to All-Ireland football final

Irish Rail has confirmed it’s putting on extra trains for Kerry fans travelling to the All-Ireland football final.

There’ll be one additional train service on the morning of September 1st from Killarney to Dublin Heuston, and one from Dublin to Tralee that evening.

The extra morning service will leave Killarney at 7:20, and stop in Rathmore at 7:38, arriving in Dublin Heuston at 10:15.

The additional evening service will leave Dublin Heuston at 6.50pm, arriving in Tralee at 10.39pm.

The regular 7.10am service from Tralee and 7.45am one from Killarney on All-Ireland final morning are both booked out, as is the 7.05pm service from Dublin.