Extra Time Defeat For Kerry In SSE Airtricity U17 Shield

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry are out of the SSE Airtricity U17 Shield.

They’ve been beaten 4-3 by Limerick after extra-time.

A James Rusk header from a corner had Kerry in front inside 2 minutes and Jordan Barry doubled the advantage from distance in the 22nd minute.


Limerick pulled a goal back from the penalty spot and then leveled in the 75th minute to take it to extra time.

Kerry were ahead in the early stages of extra-time through Junior Ankomah.

Limerick drew level after Kerry were reduced to ten men, with Liam Collins receiving his second yellow card.

The winner came when a high ball into the Kerry box held up in the wind and was broken down for Ben Riordan to shoot home just inside the box.

Padraig Harnett reports

