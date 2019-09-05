Extra Racing Date In Listowel Among 2020 Fixtures

There will be 22 days racing in Killarney and Listowel next year in the extended horse racing calendar for 2020.

The Harvest Festival in Listowel will be later than this year’s celebration with the seven-day event taking place from Sunday the 20th to Saturday 26th of September.

The north Kerry track will also stage a three-day meeting over the June Bank Holiday weekend on May 30th, 31st and the 1st of June.

Killarney will host a three-day meeting from May 10th, the 5-day Festival will run from the 13th of July and there will four days racing from the 19th to the 22nd of August.

Seven additional fixtures have been allocated for the Irish racing calendar in 2020, a move that will see the total number of fixtures increased to 370.