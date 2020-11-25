Extra Bus Éireann capacity on Killarney-Tralee route

Bus Éireann says it will be deploying additional resources to its Killarney-Tralee services.

It follows a listener contacting Radio Kerry to say he and up to 15 others weren’t able to use the service yesterday morning as it was full.

Bus Éireann says it adheres fully to public health guidance and under Level 5 restrictions, capacity is limited to 25% on all public transport and should be reserved for essential workers and journeys.

Bus Éireann says its drivers and inspectors are not in a position to ascertain whether someone’s journey is necessary or not.

It says it would like people to take into consideration that their journey may prevent an essential worker reaching their place of employment or create difficulties for them in accessing the reduced capacity available.

From today, Bus Éireann will be deploying additional resources on the Killarney to Tralee service to cater for any capacity issues caused during the current 25% capacity restrictions.