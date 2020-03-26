Extra bed capacity at UHK to deal with coronavirus surge

Extra bed capacity is being created at University Hospital Kerry to deal with an anticipated increase in demand for acute services due to COVID-19.

The South/South West Hospital Group is working with community and public health to discharge suitable patients to long term care facilities and their homes.

The hospital group is in a planning stage for the weeks ahead to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed.

The Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee will also be used for acute hospital care.

Dr Orla Healy, who is the COVID-19 Clinical Lead in the South/South West Hospital Group, is urging people to follow official HSE guidelines, including to stay at home.

She says people need to take individual responsibility for their actions in the coming days, as this will impact on the health service in the weeks ahead: