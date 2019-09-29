Extension of duration sought for Kerry Stars centre

An extension of duration is being sought to develop a centre in Killarney for Kerry Stars Special Olympics Club.

The National Sports and Adventure Centre Limited has applied to Kerry County Council to construct the facility in Derreen.

It will include an indoor sports arena, gym, physiotherapy room, adapted and assisted changing rooms, social hub and café.

There will also be space for a counselling room, speech and language and occupational therapy rooms and a sensory room and garden.

The plans include a dome structure for a 7-a-side indoor pitch with seating, fully adapted adventure course, car and bus parking.

A decision on the application is due by November 11th.