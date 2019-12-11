Expressions of interest sought to operate Tralee café

Expressions of interest are being sought to take on the operation of a Tralee café.

Kerry County Council is seeking a party to operate the café and restaurant at the Tralee Bay Wetlands Eco and Activity Park.

The property is located within walking distance of the town centre and the N86 Tralee-Dingle Road.

More information is available on Kerry County Council’s website or by contacting the local authority’s community department.

The closing date for receipt of expressions of interest is Monday, January 13th.