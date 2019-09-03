Expressions of interest to be sought on new Tralee events centre

Expressions of interest are to be sought for a new 2,000-seater conference and event centre for Tralee.

Mayor of Tralee, Jim Finucane says a number of locations are being considered for the facility which would act as a permanent home for the Rose of Tralee festival.

The Fine Gael councillor says expressions of interest will be sought for a private contractor to take on the project and a decision will be made in the coming months.

Mayor Finucane says this will be a flagship project for Tralee which could also attract big conferences and events back to the county town:

When asked by Jerry O’Sullivan if the former Denny’s site on the Island of Geese could be a suitable location for the facility, Mayor of Tralee, Jim Finucane had this to say: