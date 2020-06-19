Exhibition launched to commemorate centenary of Listowel Mutiny

An online exhibition has been launched to commemorate the centenary of the Listowel Mutiny.

On June 19th, 1920, fourteen rank and file members of the Royal Irish Constabulary in Listowel mutinied rather than carry out controversial orders issued to them by the Divisional Commissioner for Police in Munster.

This incident – known as the Listowel Police Mutiny – was an important event in the Irish War of Independence.

To commemorate the centenary of the mutiny, Kerry Writers’ Museum has launched an online exhibition, with contributions from relatives of the mutineers.

The exhibition can be viewed at kerrywritersmuseum and will also go on display in the museum on June 29th.