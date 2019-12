Former Ireland and Munster player John Hayes was honoured this week at the Canon Hayes Sports Awards.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Kerry, “The Bull” spoke to John Drummey about some of the highlights of his playing career, Ireland’s performance in the World Cup in Japan and Munster’s prospects of progressing from Pool 4 in the Heineken Champions Cup.

He also says there’s a great opportunity for JJ Hanrahan to impress the new Ireland Head Coach, Andy Farrell.