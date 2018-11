The President of the GAA, John Horan was in Kerry on Saturday night to present the county’s Minors, Juniors and U21 Hurlers with their All Ireland Medals.

He also launched Kerry’s County Board’s Strategic Plan for the next three years and the new publication ‘Stay, Play and Work’ in Kerry, which is a free book available to club members outlining the employment and education opportunities available in Kerry.

Fran Kelly met John Horan and first asked him about recent changes within the GAA.