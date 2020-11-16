Excavation works due to start in coming weeks on North Kerry accident blackspot

Excavation works are due to start in the coming weeks on the North Kerry accident blackspot, the Dale Road.

Redevelopment works began in August on the route between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff, which is also known at the Rathscannel road.

The popular route is frequently used by tourists travelling to and from Ballybunion, but has been closed since last year.

The multi-million euro R556 Ballinclogher to Rathscannel Road Improvement Project involves the realignment of 2.2km of road between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff.

It also takes in improvement works to the adjoining Ballysheen Road which will be resurfaced before Christmas, and the Derryvrin Road which will be resurfaced in the New Year.

The Dale Road is built on bog and has subsided considerably; it’s been the scene of many accidents and has been closed since July of last year.

Since Kerry County Council began works three months ago, a number of culverts have been installed, and compound facilities have been put in place.

Excavation works, which involve the removal of the old road and construction of the new one, are expected to begin on part of the route in the coming weeks.

More funding is expected to be allocated to the project in January by central government, and Cllr Aoife Thornton is hopeful this will be the balance of what’s needed to complete it.

Local councillors were recently brought on site, and welcomed the progress at their recent municipal district meeting.